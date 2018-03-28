Vestas walks tall in Texas
135MW deal at Blue Cloud project includes 25-year service package
Vestas has been awarded a 135MW deal to supply V126-3.45MW turbines to the Blue Cloud wind project in Texas.
It is the Danish manufacturer’s second deal with Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners and includes a 25-year lifetime service package.
Including previously purchased PTC components, Blue Cloud has a total capacity of 148.4MW. Delivery will kick off in the second quarter with commissioning planned before year-end.
"Vestas has proven itself during the construction of Bearkat 1 and we are pleased to continue our successful partnership. We are keen to further expand our footprint in the US in cooperation with Vestas,” said CIP senior partner Christian Skakkebaek.
“A service contract lasting a quarter of a century (is) also a strong testament to the partnership we are building and the trust our customers have in our service offerings", said Vestas US sales and service president Chris Brown.
