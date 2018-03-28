Vestas walks tall in Texas

Vestas has been awarded a 135MW deal to supply V126-3.45MW turbines to the Blue Cloud wind project in Texas.

It is the Danish manufacturer’s second deal with Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners and includes a 25-year lifetime service package.

"Vestas has proven itself during the construction of Bearkat 1 and we are pleased to continue our successful partnership. We are keen to further expand our footprint in the US in cooperation with Vestas,” said CIP senior partner Christian Skakkebaek.

“A service contract lasting a quarter of a century (is) also a strong testament to the partnership we are building and the trust our customers have in our service offerings", said Vestas US sales and service president Chris Brown.

Image: