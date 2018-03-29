Jordan joy for Vestas 

Vestas has secured an engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) contract from Shobak Wind Energy for the 45MW Al Shobak wind farm in Jordan.

The project, which will be located in the Ma'an region of Shobak in the south of the country, will feature 13 V136-3.45MW turbines.

Delivery is planned for the second quarter of 2019, with commissioning expected by the end of the same year.

Shobak Wind Energy is a subsidiary of Dubai-based Alcazar Energy.

Vestas Mediterranean eastern cluster general manager Rainer Karan said: “This full-scope EPC contract marks the beginning of a fruitful partnership with Alcazar Energy, and we will continue to support them with our efficient service and broad project management expertise utilising our profound operational experience.”

Image: Vestas