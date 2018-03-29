Articles Filter

Nordex wins 22MW French prize image 29/03/2018

Nordex Group is to supply turbines totalling 21.6MW to an unnamed wind farm owned by Leonidas Associates in France.

Under the terms of the deal, the German manufacturer will deliver nine N117/2400 machines for the project.

Nordex said the turbine model produces low noise emissions, which was a “decisive factor”  in winning the contract.  

Delivery is scheduled for September, the company said.

Image: Nordex

