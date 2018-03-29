Riffgrund 2 books Scots room service

Danish developer Orsted has contracted Aberdeen company Attollo Offshore to deploy an accommodation vessel at its 450MW Borkum Riffgrund 2 wind farm in the German North Sea.

Orsted is chartering a jack-up vessel between early June and mid-July this year for the commissioning of the project’s offshore substation.

There is an option to extend the contract period for up to 120 days.

Starting in 2016, Attollo Offshore supported Teras Offshore in the deployment of its Atlantic Amsterdam jack-up accommodation vessel at Orsted’s 573MW Race Bank offshore wind farm in the UK.

Image: reNEWS