Canadians take shine to Argentina

Canadian Solar has acquired a 97.6MW photovoltaic project in Argentina from an unnamed seller.

Construction of the solar farm, which will be located in Cafayate in the province of Salta, will start in July.

The project is expected to be grid connected by the second quarter of 2019.

It will supply electricity to the Compañía Administradora del Mercado Mayorista Eléctrico under a 20-year power purchase agreement at a price of $56.28 a megawatt-hour.

Canadian Solar chairman and chief executive Shawn Qu said: “This project is an important addition to our global late-stage project pipeline, and it represents a milestone of our project development in Argentina, where we see great potential for the growth of solar energy.”

Image: Canadian Solar