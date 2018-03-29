US backs Mozambique wind

The US Trade and Development Agency (USTDA) has awarded a grant to EleQtra Mocambique Limitada for a feasibility study into a 120MW wind farm in Mozambique.

The proposed project would be built in two 60MW phases in the African country's southern district of Namaacha.

USTDA regional director for sub-Saharan Africa Lida Fitts said: “USTDA is pleased to support this project, which will help diversify the electricity supply in Mozambique through the addition of 120MW of capacity.

“At the same time, this project will create opportunities for US businesses in a growing sector in Mozambique.”

EleQtra regional manager Lauren Thomas said: “We hope that this support will lead to the strengthening of the Mozambican power supply with the first wind IPP in the country and bring new opportunities to the communities of Namaacha.

“We look forward to working with Worley Parsons and Mozambique’s Energy Fund to complete this essential feasibility study.”

Image: Pixabay