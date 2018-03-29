Mainstream seeks Neart facelift

Articles Filter

Irish developer files to build redesigned 450MW Firth of Forth wind farm

Mainstream Renewable Power has filed an application with Scottish authorities to alter the design of its Contracts for Difference-backed 450MW Neart na Gaoithe offshore wind farm.

The Irish developer is seeking to redesign the project around 54 turbines, down from 75, with up to 167-metre rotor diameters, up from 154 metres.

Mainstream favours jacket foundations for the site in the Firth of Forth, according to Section 36 filings.

The application is the next step in plans to redesign the site to take advantage of newer technology, including turbines of between 8MW and 9.5MW, which were initially mooted last year by the developer.

Mainstream is currently running a sales process for the wind farm which is expected to go online sometime after 2020.

