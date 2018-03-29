Vestas secures German auction deal

Vestas is to supply six V136-3.45MW turbines for ABO Wind’s 20.7MW Arzfeld project in south-west Germany.

The deal is the first for the Danish manufacturer from the fourth German onshore wind auction, which was concluded in February.

It added interaction included application of the Vestas value engineering approach to all project phases, from siting support to transport and construction, which optimises chances for auction success.

The project is part of a broader framework contract between ABO and Vestas and includes a 20-year service agreement. Turbine delivery is expected in the fourth quarter of 2018.

Image: Vestas