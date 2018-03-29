Articles Filter

Vestas wins German auction deal

ABO to build six V136-3.45MW machines at Arzfeld project

Vestas wins German auction deal image 29/03/2018

Vestas is to supply six V136-3.45MW turbines for ABO Wind’s 20.7MW Arzfeld project in south-west Germany.

The deal is the first for the Danish manufacturer from the fourth German onshore wind auction, which was concluded in February.

Related Stories

"The fast translation from auction results into order intake is the result of the close collaboration between Vestas and ABO Wind,” said the company.

It added interaction included application of the Vestas value engineering approach to all project phases, from siting support to transport and construction, which optimises chances for auction success.

The project is part of a broader framework contract between ABO and Vestas and includes a 20-year service agreement. Turbine delivery is expected in the fourth quarter of 2018.

Image: Vestas 

Tagged in:

Popular Tags

Americas Canada Company News England Europe Offshore Wind Onshore Wind Politics Scotland Solar UK USA

Other Tags

Free Trial
X

To receive the next 3 issues of reNEWS complete the form below

 Yes, I would like to receive marketing emails from reNEWS including special offers.


Please leave this field empty.