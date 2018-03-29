Galloper glory for Innogy

Innogy has hit full power at its 353MW Galloper offshore wind farm in the UK North Sea.

The utility developer said all 56 Siemens Gamesa 6.3MW turbines at the wind farm off Suffolk are now producing electricity.

Project director Toby Edmonds said: “Getting all the turbines switched on means we have done it and in record time. We can now celebrate the project moving into the operation phase."

A planning application is currently being progressed for the Operations & Maintenance building and infrastructure. Once planning permission is granted, construction of the base and supporting infrastructure is expected to take around 12 months.

