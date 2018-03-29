Feds run rule over Vineyard

US federal officials are preparing to carry out an environment review of the construction and operation plan for the proposed 800MW Vineyard offshore wind farm in Massachusetts.

The Bureau of Ocean Energy Management opened a 30-day public comment period with the publication of an official notice of intent.

"The offshore wind industry continues to advance at a rapid rate, and the Administration’s commitment to energy security as well as strong state leadership will ensure its success,” said BOEM acting director Walter Cruickshank.

The wind farm is 22km from the southeast corner of Martha’s Vineyard in waters 37 to 49 metres deep.

Image: Avangrid parent Iberdrola has built wind farms in Europe (Iberdrola)