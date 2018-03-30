Fred Olsen, Falcon on march in US

Fred Olsen Windcarrier and Falcon Global are joining forces to provide vessels and crews for the US offshore wind sector.

The co-operation agreement is focused on installation and feeder vessels and builds on a relationship formed during construction of Deepwater’s 30MW Block Island demo off Rhode Island.

"The combination of Fred Olsen Windcarrier’s fleet of highly sophisticated wind turbine installation vessels and the Flacon Global fleet will create a marine spread capable of installing the largest turbines in the market,” said the partners.

Falcon can supply a feeder solution of up to four vessels depending on installation parameters.

John Gellert, chief executive of Falcon parent Seacor Marine Holdings, said: “This agreement is not only the first significant announcement for our investment in Falcon Global but also a major milestone for Seacor as we continue to implement our strategy of diversifying our customer base outside of oil and gas markets, and expanding in wind farm services where we already have a substantial presence with Windcat Workboats.”

Fred Olsen vice president Ketil Arvesen said: “This unique combination of available assets and experience in an exclusive agreement will enable installation of multi-megawatt offshore turbines in the US, bringing business case certainty to the developers.”

Image: on the job at Block Island (Deepwater)