WSP, Wood Thilsted two-for-one

Consultancy company WSP has entered into a partnership with specialist structural and geotechnical outfit Wood Thilsted to offer “detailed design services" for the US offshore wind market.

The tie-up is focused on foundation technology and combines WSP’s “multi-disciplinary skills and global resources” with Wood Thilsted’s “expertise in wind turbine monopile design”.

Wood Thilsted partner Alastair Muir Wood said: “Improved design of offshore wind foundations has contributed significantly to reducing the overall cost of energy for offshore wind in Europe."

“Our firm has been working on feasibility-level design for U.S. projects for more than 18 months, and this new partnership with WSP provides an opportunity to apply that experience at a detailed design level.”

Image: monopile foundation technology is rapidly evolving (EEW)