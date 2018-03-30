WSP, Wood Thilsted two-for-one
Detailed foundation designs on offer to US offshore wind market
Consultancy company WSP has entered into a partnership with specialist structural and geotechnical outfit Wood Thilsted to offer “detailed design services" for the US offshore wind market.
The tie-up is focused on foundation technology and combines WSP’s “multi-disciplinary skills and global resources” with Wood Thilsted’s “expertise in wind turbine monopile design”.
WSP USA vice president Matthew Palmer said the joint approach will "provide an exceptional level of technical and consulting support to the offshore wind industry”.
Wood Thilsted partner Alastair Muir Wood said: “Improved design of offshore wind foundations has contributed significantly to reducing the overall cost of energy for offshore wind in Europe."
“Our firm has been working on feasibility-level design for U.S. projects for more than 18 months, and this new partnership with WSP provides an opportunity to apply that experience at a detailed design level.”
Image: monopile foundation technology is rapidly evolving (EEW)