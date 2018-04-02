Vestas sprints for Q1 finish line

Vestas finished the first quarter of 2018 with a flurry of orders totalling nearly 650MW and service extensions secured for a 1150MW operational onshore portfolio.

In the US, Vestas will deliver 209MW of V136-3.6MW turbines in the fourth quarter of this year for an undisclosed project and customer. The manufacturer said the deal “emphasises the 4MW platform’s momentum in the traditionally 2MW-dominated US market”.

In California, Vestas secured a 159MW order from Terra-Gen for V117-3.6MW turbines to be delivered later this year to the Voyager 2 project, which previously secured some hardware under PTC terms.

The manufacturer also confirmed an unconditional order for 46 V110-2MW turbines, and a five-year service package, for MidAmerican’s multi-phase Wind XI project in Iowa.

Wind XI started to come online last year and will continue to go live through 2019. "Potential future order intake under the agreement is expected to occur as partial deliveries under the master agreement and will be announced firm and unconditional consistent with Vestas's order announcement policy,” said the manufacturer.

Still in the US, Vestas also secured an extension on a portfolio of service agreements totalling 1150MW of wind projects across four states. The deal, again with an undisclosed customer, covers multiple platforms and extends existing service deals to 10 years included balance of plant management.

In India, meanwhile, the Danish company will supply V120-2.2MW machines to Powerica for the 50MW Bhatel wind farm in Gujurat.

