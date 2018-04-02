Articles Filter

Orsted, Eversource Connecticut tilt

Partners file bid for 200MW Constitution Wind project

02/04/2018

Orsted and Eversource have lodged a bid in the first Connecticut offshore wind round with their around 200MW Constitution Wind project.

The Danish developer and New England utility said the wind farm is located 100km off New London in federal waters.

Constitution Wind will deliver power at the “lowest possible cost” and “maximise” long-term economic benefits for the area.

The joint venture said Orsted will develop and construct the offshore generation assets while Eversource will tackle the onshore transmission system.

As part of the proposal the partners said they will commit $4m to a state programme for low income families and invest $600,000 in scholarships.

Bidding in the maiden offshore wind round for the state closes 2 April. Winners will be announced in June.

