Nordex triple time in Turkey

German manufacturer Nordex has secured a trio of Turkish supply contracts totalling 178.8MW.

The deal for 47 wind turbines includes N131/3600 and N131/3900 hardware and was signed with undisclosed “important existing customers”.

Nordex will also provide multi-year service packages for the wind farms.

The company has a market share of around 30% in Turkey and has established “a dense network of service stations”.

Europe head of sales Ibrahim Oezarslan said: “This together with our ideally suited products ensuring a high capacity factor in the projects was the decisive reason for our success.”

