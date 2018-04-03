Nordex triple time in Turkey
Delivery starts this year on three turbine contracts totalling 180MW
German manufacturer Nordex has secured a trio of Turkish supply contracts totalling 178.8MW.
The deal for 47 wind turbines includes N131/3600 and N131/3900 hardware and was signed with undisclosed “important existing customers”.
Delivery of the first wind farm is due to kick off in September this year.
Nordex will also provide multi-year service packages for the wind farms.
The company has a market share of around 30% in Turkey and has established “a dense network of service stations”.
Europe head of sales Ibrahim Oezarslan said: “This together with our ideally suited products ensuring a high capacity factor in the projects was the decisive reason for our success.”
Image: Nordex