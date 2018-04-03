120MW Taiwan deal signed, sealed

Siemens Gamesa has confirmed a 120MW contract to develop phase 2 of the Formosa offshore wind project in Taiwan.

The deal, signed with consortium partners including Macquarie Capital, Orsted and lead developer Swancor Renewable Energy, involves the supply of 20 of the manufacturer's 6.0-154 turbines and includes a 15-year full-service agreement.

Installation of the turbines is due to start in 2019.

Siemens Gamesa offshore chief executive Andreas Nauen said: “We are proud to be involved with the Formosa 1 development team in this pioneering project, which we started a few years ago with phase 1, and are now able to continue with an even more advanced technology.

He said the contract was an important milestone for the development of offshore wind in the region.

