ABB second helping in Dubai

UAE utility Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) has contracted ABB to build a second substation to integrate power from the multi-phase Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum solar park into Dubai’s electrical grid.

ABB will be responsible for the design, supply, installation and commissioning of the $90m Shams 400/132kV project.

The third phase of the project is expected to finish in 2020 with more than 1000MW being generated through solar power.

ABB power grids division president Claudio Facchin said: “We are proud to work with DEWA and continue to contribute to this landmark project with our state-of-the-art technologies that will boost capacity and bring cleaner solar power to the people.”

