RCEA selects consortium to develop innovative offshore wind project

California pushes floating boat out image 03/04/2018

Redwood Coast Energy Authority has selected a consortium of companies to enter into a public-private partnership to develop a floating wind project off the Humboldt coast of California in the US.

RCEA and the consortium, which comprises Principle Power, EDPR Offshore North America, Aker Solutions, HT Harvey & Associates and Herrera Environmental Consultants, are expected to finalise an agreement in the coming weeks and aim to submit a lease application later this spring.

The consortium was one of the six respondents to the Request for Qualifications (RFQ) issued by the authority on 1 February.

The proposed 100-150MW facility will be located about 32km off the coast of Eureka.

Principle Power president and chief executive Joao Metelo said: “We believe this project can represent a game changer for the industry in the US. The establishment of a public-private partnership with a community-based energy provider like RCEA represents a unique opportunity to develop a project with strong foundations from the get-go, and to build a comprehensive launching pad for a successful industry in the West Coast."

RCEA and Principle Power signed a Memorandum of Understanding to explore the floating offshore wind potential of the Humboldt coast in December last year.

Image: Principle Power

