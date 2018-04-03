California pushes floating boat out

Redwood Coast Energy Authority has selected a consortium of companies to enter into a public-private partnership to develop a floating wind project off the Humboldt coast of California in the US.

RCEA and the consortium, which comprises Principle Power, EDPR Offshore North America, Aker Solutions, HT Harvey & Associates and Herrera Environmental Consultants, are expected to finalise an agreement in the coming weeks and aim to submit a lease application later this spring.

Related Stories Lidar lights up French floater

31 Jan 2018

Principle floats California dream

12 Dec 2017 The consortium was one of the six respondents to the Request for Qualifications (RFQ) issued by the authority on 1 February.

The proposed 100-150MW facility will be located about 32km off the coast of Eureka.

Principle Power president and chief executive Joao Metelo said: “We believe this project can represent a game changer for the industry in the US. The establishment of a public-private partnership with a community-based energy provider like RCEA represents a unique opportunity to develop a project with strong foundations from the get-go, and to build a comprehensive launching pad for a successful industry in the West Coast."

RCEA and Principle Power signed a Memorandum of Understanding to explore the floating offshore wind potential of the Humboldt coast in December last year.

Image: Principle Power