California pushes floating boat out
RCEA selects consortium to develop innovative offshore wind project
Redwood Coast Energy Authority has selected a consortium of companies to enter into a public-private partnership to develop a floating wind project off the Humboldt coast of California in the US.
RCEA and the consortium, which comprises Principle Power, EDPR Offshore North America, Aker Solutions, HT Harvey & Associates and Herrera Environmental Consultants, are expected to finalise an agreement in the coming weeks and aim to submit a lease application later this spring.
The consortium was one of the six respondents to the Request for Qualifications (RFQ) issued by the authority on 1 February.
The proposed 100-150MW facility will be located about 32km off the coast of Eureka.
Principle Power president and chief executive Joao Metelo said: “We believe this project can represent a game changer for the industry in the US. The establishment of a public-private partnership with a community-based energy provider like RCEA represents a unique opportunity to develop a project with strong foundations from the get-go, and to build a comprehensive launching pad for a successful industry in the West Coast."
RCEA and Principle Power signed a Memorandum of Understanding to explore the floating offshore wind potential of the Humboldt coast in December last year.
Image: Principle Power