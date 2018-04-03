Articles Filter

Big deal for Ostro in India

ReNew Power capacity to exceed 5.6GW following purchase

Big deal for Ostro in India image 03/04/2018

Indian company ReNew Power has acquired Ostro Energy Private Limited in a deal which, according to a Reuters report, was valued at about Rs100bn rupees (€1.25bn).

The Canada Pension Plan Investment Board (CPPIB) invested US$247m to support the clean energy company’s acquisition, adding to its investment of $144m in January this year, ReNew Power said.

Related Stories

ReNew Power’s capacity will exceed 5.6GW following the acquisition, with 65% of portfolio capacity already operational.

Ostro Energy’s assets are spread across Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Telangana, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Gujarat.

ReNew Power lists Goldman Sachs, Abu Dhabi Investment Authority, JERA, the Asian Development Bank and Global Environment Fund as investors in the company.

Image: Pixabay

Tagged in:

Popular Tags

Americas Canada Company News England Europe Offshore Wind Onshore Wind Politics Scotland Solar UK USA

Other Tags

Free Trial
X

To receive the next 3 issues of reNEWS complete the form below

 Yes, I would like to receive marketing emails from reNEWS including special offers.


Please leave this field empty.