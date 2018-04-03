Berlin closes book on latest auction

The deadline for Germany’s second offshore wind auction expires today. Grid regulator BNetzA is offering some 1610MW after 60MW was left over from last year’s 1550MW auction.

The auction results will complete the list of projects to be built in German waters until 2025.

07 Jun 2016 A total of 500MW of the 1610MW offered is earmarked for projects in the Baltic Sea, which will be connected to the grid in 2021 and 2022.

North Sea projects that succeed in the auctions will go online between 2023 and 2025.

The lowest bids will win. The maximum bid price will be 10 eurocents per kilowatt-hour following €0.12/kWh in the last round.

BNetzA has ruled out negative bids from the upcoming auction. Last year, EnBW and Orsted won with bids as low as zero.

Utility EnBW secured 900MW of grid capacity for its He Dreiht wind farm in the German North Sea.

Orsted secured 590MW for its Borkum Riffgrund West 2, Gode Wind 3, and OWP West wind farms, also located in the German North Sea.

The lowest bid successful in this auction round will determine the maximum price in the first auction for the period after 2025.

BNetzA is expected to publish the results of the auction in mid-April.

Image: Orsted