Deepwater courts Connecticut

Deepwater Wind has proposed supplying 200MW of offshore wind to Connecticut from its Revolution wind farm off the US east coast.

The developer submitted a bid following the New England’s state recent request for proposals, which closed on 2 April.

“We launched America’s offshore wind industry just a short distance away off Block Island. We are the best fit to help make Connecticut’s renewable energy goals a reality,” he added.

Revolution is located in federal waters roughly halfway between Montauk, New York, and Martha’s Vineyard, Massachusetts, and is designed to serve as regional energy centre.

The Connecticut project could be developed as a standalone or extension project, depending on the result of a separate procurement off Massachusetts due to be announced later this month.

Deepwater is also proposing an optional storage component, which would make Revolution capable of delivering energy to Connecticut utilities "even when the wind is not blowing".

The developer said that if approved, construction work on Revolution Wind would begin in 2022 with the project in operation in 2023. Survey work is already underway in the Deepwater Wind lease area.

Image: Deepwater Wind