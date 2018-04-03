Articles Filter

Azure adds 200MW in Gujarat

Latest project brings total solar capacity to 470MW

Indian solar developer Azure Power has won a 200MW project in Gujarat, India.

The company will sign a 25-year power purchase agreement with local electricity distribution company Gujarat Urja Vikas Nigam Ltd (GUVNL) at Rs3.06 (€0.038) per kilowatt hour.

The project, expected to be commissioned in 2019, will bring the company's portfolio with GUVNL to about 470MW, Azure said.

Azure Power chairman and chief executive Inderpreet Wadhwa said: “Winning this project is a historic milestone for us. We embarked on our mission to be a leading solar company with a 10MW project with GUVNL and as we celebrate our 10-year anniversary, this 200MW solar project win with GUVNL takes our portfolio capacity to over 470MWs, making us the largest solar power supplier to the state.

“This achievement is a testament to our efficiency and reliability as a trusted solar power producer.”

Image: Azure Power

