GFG to sink £60m into hydro

GFG Alliance plans to invest further £60m over the next two years to boost hydro-power capacity in Scotland.

The plan is part of the company’s wider ambition to tap 1GW of renewables generation in the UK over the next three years.

16 Mar 2018

GFG energy arm Simec announced its intentions after completing its acquisition of UK hydro developer Green Highland Renewables.

The GHR purchase will trigger a programme to build or upgrade 12 hydro schemes in the Highlands by 2021.

Simec Energy chief executive Jay Hambro said the project team had “an excellent reputation for planning, constructing and operating top-quality hydro schemes”.

He added: "GFG has an ambitious target to create a gigawatt of renewable energy generation to power its vision for a long-term economically and environmentally sustainable future for British business."

