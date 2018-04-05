Junker urged over climate budget

A group of business associations, think tanks and other organisations have written an open letter to the European Commission calling for future EU budgets to be fully compatible with the Paris Agreement and the Sustainable Development goals.

The letter calls on president Jean-Claude Junker to increase the current 20% climate action share of the EU budget to climate-proof the budget by excluding fossil fuels and to ensure that EU funds add to member states’ efforts to achieve the 2030 and 2050 climate objectives.

Director of Climate Action Network Europe Wendel Trio said: “It is clear for us that the future EU budget must live up to the huge challenges posed by climate change…

“A credible EU budget must address the common and long-term challenges Europeans are faced with: climate change is one of them.”

On 2 May, the European Commission is due to publish its general proposal on the spending priorities of the next EU budget after 2020.

The letter has been signed by 30 organisations including the Association of European Renewable Energy Research Centres; Climate Action Network (CAN) Europe; Energy Cities; Deutsche Umwelthilfe eV/ Environmental Action Germany and the European Alliance to Save Energy.

Image: Sebastian Bertrand