Fugro peers beneath Dutch waves

Fugro has been contracted by the Netherlands enterprise agency RVO to carry out a site characterisation programme at the Hollandse Kust Noord offshore wind farm zone.

The geotechnical workscope comprises seabed investigations and borehole drilling at two lots.

The fieldwork takes place between April and June from Fugro vessels including state-of-the-art geotechnical drilling vessel, Fugro Synergy.

Fugro project director Sven Plasman said: “Our geotechnical innovations will ensure that we deliver data of the highest quality to RVO and obtain it in a safe manner.

The 700MW Hollandse Kust Noord wind farm zone is located 10 nautical miles off the west coast of the Netherlands.

Last year Fugro completed a geophysical survey of the area for the Netherlands Enterprise Agency to map the position of existing cables and pipelines, as well as the possible presence of other obstacles.

