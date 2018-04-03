Aeolus plans US offshore fleet

Operations and maintenance outfit Aeolus Energy Group has taken the wraps off plans to embark on an “aggressive” investment strategy that includes the construction of a new jack-up installation vessel to serve the US offshore wind industry.

The US company said it is also planning new cable-lay, service operations and crew transfer vessels as part of an expansion to build a “Jones Act-compliant construction fleet” for offshore wind.

The new jack-up will be able to install the latest 8MW to 10MW turbines, it said.

The investment plan is “our demonstration of confidence” in the US market, said CEO Elia Golfin.

“The initial projects are well into their development - what is lacking is a US construction fleet, trained American workers, and port facilities to do the work. That is what we intend to create.”

Aeolus has meanwhile awarded Ventower Industries a deal to fabricate training towers to be installed at a new offshore wind facility in Massachusetts.

Image: reNEWS