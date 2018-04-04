Vietnam joy for Siemens Gamesa

Independent operator Blue Circle has contracted Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy (SGRE) to supply, install and commission 12 SG2.6-114 turbines at the 39MW Dam Nai wind farm (pictured) in southern Vietnam.

This is the second phase of the project in the Ninh Thuan province. Last year Siemens Gamesa installed three similar turbines that are already operational.

Siemens Gamesa will also be responsible for the operations and maintenance services at the facility.

Siemens Gamesa chief executive in Asia Pacific Álvaro Bilbao said: “We are committed to Vietnam as a market and we want to be our customers’ preferred partner in developing wind power projects.”

He said the company had recently opened a permanent office in Vietnam in anticipation of significant growth in the coming years.

Image: Blue Circle