German link enters planning route

German transmission system operator Amprion has filed an application to define a corridor for a 300km DC power line connecting Emden in Lower Saxony with the Osterath region in North Rhine-Westphalia.

The TSO proposes a western corridor for the underground power line near the border with the Netherlands and offers alternative routes.

06 Oct 2015 Grid regulator BNetzA will organise local application conferences, starting in May, and the exact route for the power line will be defined during the planning process.

Dubbed A-Nord, the line is expected to transport electricity generated by wind farms in the north of Germany to the country’s industrial centres in the south.

At its southern end, A-Nord will connect to the Ultranet power line from Osterath to Philippsburg in Baden-Württemberg.

According to BNetzA, Ultranet is slated to be completed in 2021, with A-Nord following in 2025.

Image: Pixabay