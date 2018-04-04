Longroad takes Greenbyte

Boston company Longroad Energy has selected Swedish outfit Greenbyte's management systems to monitor its 1.2GW portfolio of wind farm and solar projects in the US.

The Breeze system for wind farms and Bright solution for solar plants will be used by Longroad’s remote operations centre and project stakeholders to monitor plant performance and availability.

Longroad director of operations Jeremy Law said: “Greenbyte is a key part of Longroad’s strategy to deliver industry-leading O&M and asset management service to project owners.”

Image: Greenbyte