Longroad takes Greenbyte

Breeze and Bright systems to monitor 1.2GW wind/solar portfolio across US

04/04/2018

Boston company Longroad Energy has selected Swedish outfit Greenbyte's management systems to monitor its 1.2GW portfolio of wind farm and solar projects in the US. 

The Breeze system for wind farms and Bright solution for solar plants will be used by Longroad’s remote operations centre and project stakeholders to monitor plant performance and availability.

They will also be used to provide data analysis, automated fault detection and reporting.

Longroad director of operations Jeremy Law said: “Greenbyte is a key part of Longroad’s strategy to deliver industry-leading O&M and asset management service to project owners.”

