Smulders to Horns Rev 3 rescue

Smulders has been selected by lead contractor GeoSea to complete transition pieces for Vattenfall's 406MW Horns Rev 3 offshore wind farm in Denmark.

The Belgian fabricator, in partnership with Danish company Bladt Industries, is to "assist in the timely delivery" of the 49 components each weighing around 500 tonnes, according to well-placed sources.

20 Oct 2017 Work was originally intended to go to ST3 Offshore. Smulders was selected as a replacement following a restructuring programme earlier this year at the Polish yard.

Duties include electrical outfitting, corrosion protection and coating to primary steel structures provided by EEW. The latter is currently "on schedule" and expected to be wrapped up by the end of next week, a source said.

Outfitting works were also on track, added the source, with coating to begin mid-April. Offshore installation is expected to start mid-July and finish mid-September.

Vattenfall is targeting a 2019 completion date for the project, which will feature 49 MHI Vestas V164 8MW turbines. Project director Martin Zappe said: "The construction of Horns Rev 3 is progressing as planned.”

