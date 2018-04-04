Georgia picks Veolia for bio

Georgia Renewable Power has selected Veolia Energy Operating Services to operate and maintain three biomass-to-energy facilities in Georgia and North Carolina in the US.

Two biomass feedstock projects in Georgia, each with generating capacity of 66MW, are under construction and are expected to come online by the middle of next year. Each has a long-term power purchase agreement with Georgia Power.

Veolia North America municipal & commercial business president John Gibson said: “We’re excited to collaborate with GRP to operate and oversee the startup and long-term operations of these important renewable energy facilities.“These plants are excellent examples of how renewable energy projects can deliver significant economic and environmental benefits and demonstrate Veolia’s strength in operating these plants efficiently and cost-effectively.”

Image: SXC