Articles Filter

Jacket ready for Arkona platform

Eon lays foundation at site of 385MW Baltic Sea offshore project

Jacket ready for Arkona platform image 04/04/2018

Eon has installed the jacket foundation for the offshore substation of its 385MW Arkona offshore wind farm in the German Baltic Sea.

The 1000-tonne substructure was built by STX France in Saint-Nazaire. Seaway Heavy Lifting vessel Oleg Strashnov is on the job.

Related Stories

The heavy-lift crane is slated to install the 4000-tonne offshore substation topside during the next suitable weather window, an Eon spokesman said.

The substation situated at the construction site some 35km north-east of the island of Rugen will be used by the Arkona wind farm and transmission operator 50Hertz.

It will export power to the grid via the 93km Ostwind 1 cable system and 50Hertz’s onshore substation in Lubmin.

The Arkona wind farm will feature 60 Siemens Gamesa 6.4MW turbines and is expected to be commissioned in 2019.

Image: Substation topside leaves shipyard last month (STX France)

Tagged in:

Popular Tags

Americas Canada Company News England Europe Offshore Wind Onshore Wind Politics Scotland Solar UK USA

Other Tags

Free Trial
X

To receive the next 3 issues of reNEWS complete the form below

 Yes, I would like to receive marketing emails from reNEWS including special offers.


Please leave this field empty.