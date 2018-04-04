Jacket ready for Arkona platform

Eon has installed the jacket foundation for the offshore substation of its 385MW Arkona offshore wind farm in the German Baltic Sea.

The 1000-tonne substructure was built by STX France in Saint-Nazaire. Seaway Heavy Lifting vessel Oleg Strashnov is on the job.

The heavy-lift crane is slated to install the 4000-tonne offshore substation topside during the next suitable weather window, an Eon spokesman said.

The substation situated at the construction site some 35km north-east of the island of Rugen will be used by the Arkona wind farm and transmission operator 50Hertz.

It will export power to the grid via the 93km Ostwind 1 cable system and 50Hertz’s onshore substation in Lubmin.

The Arkona wind farm will feature 60 Siemens Gamesa 6.4MW turbines and is expected to be commissioned in 2019.

Image: Substation topside leaves shipyard last month (STX France)