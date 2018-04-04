Atlantic wind boost on US menu

US federal officials are seeking input on the proposed way forward for leasing of new offshore wind zones across the Atlantic Outer Continental Shelf.

The Bureau of Ocean Energy Management said feedback was needed as it conducted a “high-level assessment of all waters” for potential future lease locations.

Counsellor for energy policy Vincent DeVito said: “The administration continues to make great progress toward securing America’s energy future. The outlook for offshore wind is bright and today we are taking the next step to ensure a domestic offshore wind industry.”

Factors seen by BOEM as making an area attractive for future leasing include those at least 10 nautical miles from shore in waters less than 60 metres deep.

Other preferences are for areas adjacent to states with offshore wind economic incentives, off those states with an interest in new lease areas and in waters where industry has expressed an interest in development.

Factors that may make an area more likely to be excluded are those with existing military uses and where marine traffic is already established.

"BOEM is seeking input on all aspects of our proposed path forward, but particularly, the merits of these factors and whether there are other factors that should be considered at this preliminary stage,” said the agency.

Comments will be taken until 21 May.

Image: reNEWS