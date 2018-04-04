American supply chain 'challenge'

The US offshore wind supply chain faces a “challenge” to support the multi-GW pipeline of offshore wind, IPF 2018 delegates have heard.

Business Network for Offshore Wind executive director Liz Burdock said the importance of gearing up local suppliers “has never been greater”.

30 Sep 2015 Burdock said there is the potential to have up to 8GW of offshore wind connected or under late-stage development by end-2030.

There is already around 15GW of potential sites identified off the east US coast, she added.

“The network recognises we need everybody. We all need to work to together to build this capacity,” she said.

However, a “robust” and “competitive” local supply chain can help drive down cost of generating “competitively priced offshore wind-generated electricity”.

Burdock was speaking during the opening IPF sessions in New Jersey on Wednesday.

