Bakery on a roll with 100MW

Multinational baking company Grupo Bimbo has signed a virtual power purchase agreement to receive 100MW of energy from Invenergy’s Santa Rita East wind farm in Texas.



This agreement comes as part of the bakery’s wider initiative to become the first baking company in the US to use 100% renewable energy for its operations by 2020.



Related Stories Invenergy taps online intelligence

21 Feb 2018

Invenergy adds beef at Bull Run

21 Apr 2016 The initiative, whereby energy production at the Santa Rita facility will be matched with energy consumption from Grupo Bimbo operations, will begin in the third quarter of 2019.



Up to 300 jobs will be created during construction of the wind farm with 12 to 15 permanent jobs expected once the facility is operational.



Grupo Bimbo chairman and chief executive officer Daniel Servitje said: “We are excited to partner with Invenergy in order to help reduce greenhouse gas emissions across the US.”



“We strive to be leaders in sustainability – it is part of our purpose of building a sustainable, highly productive, and deeply humane company – and decreasing our environmental footprint is one of our primary goals.”

Image: Invenergy