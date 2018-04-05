Vineyard joins fray in Connecticut

Avangrid and Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners have joined the race to supply 200MW of offshore wind to the US state of Connecticut.

The Vineyard Wind partners are reported locally to have submitted a bid into an ongoing request for proposals that aims to have projects up and running in 2025.

The developer has yet to confirm details of its plans for Connecticut but it is expected it will dovetail with offerings already in play in other markets.

Vineyard will compete with the Constitution project proposed by Orsted and Eversource, and Deepwater’s Revolution development.

Winners are due to be announced in June.

Image: reNEWS