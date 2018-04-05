Semco buzzing at Hai Long

Semco Maritime has been roped to develop and optimise the electrical infrastructure for Northland and Yushan Energy’s 1044MW Hai Long offshore wind farm in Taiwan.

The Danish company will carry out an engineering study encompassing the shape, location and strategy for onshore and offshore substations and export cables.

"Results will be delivered in cooperation with Taiwanese engineering partners to ensure local requirements are met,” said Semco.

Hai Long is planned for two sites off Changhua. Semco has been active in Taiwan since 2016.

Image: Semco Maritime