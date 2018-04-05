Articles Filter

Semco buzzing at Hai Long

Northland, Yushan commission electrical studies for 1GW off Taiwan

Semco buzzing at Hai Long image 05/04/2018

Semco Maritime has been roped to develop and optimise the electrical infrastructure for Northland and Yushan Energy’s 1044MW Hai Long offshore wind farm in Taiwan.

The Danish company will carry out an engineering study encompassing the shape, location and strategy for onshore and offshore substations and export cables.

"Results will be delivered in cooperation with Taiwanese engineering partners to ensure local requirements are met,” said Semco.

Hai Long is planned for two sites off Changhua. Semco has been active in Taiwan since 2016.

Image: Semco Maritime

Tagged in:

Popular Tags

Americas Canada Company News England Europe Offshore Wind Onshore Wind Politics Scotland Solar UK USA

Other Tags

Free Trial
X

To receive the next 3 issues of reNEWS complete the form below

 Yes, I would like to receive marketing emails from reNEWS including special offers.


Please leave this field empty.