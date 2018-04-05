Investors join Origami fold

UK technology company Origami Energy raised a total of £18.6m in its latest funding round.

The cash secured at the end of last month brings the total raised since 2014 to £36m with investors including FTSE-listed Aggreko.

Investors Octopus Ventures, Cambridge Innovation Capital and Fred Olsen-related companies also participated in the latest round.

The funds will be used to help accelerate the growth of Origami in the UK and to prepare for international deployment.

The company offers a "highly secure, scalable and versatile software platform enabling remote, real-time monitoring and intelligent real-time control of large numbers and types of energy assets".

Origami chief executive Peter Bance said: “The continued support of our existing shareholders and Aggreko’s major investment in our company demonstrates their confidence in our business growth.

“Furthermore, our recent partnership announcements with SmartestEnergy and Good Energy demonstrate that innovative energy market players realise the value in using our intelligent technology platform to improve their profitability by enabling new services.”

Image: Aggreko listed as Origami investor (Aggreko)