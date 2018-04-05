Windtechnik O&M goes Dutch

Deutsche Windtechnik has signed a full maintenance contract for 22 Vestas V80 turbines at the Koegorspolder wind farm in the Netherlands.

The contract, which will run for 10 years, will begin this month.

10 Jun 2015 Deutsche Windtechnik managing director Geert Timmers said: "The new full maintenance contract for the Koegorspolder wind farm is a major step forward for Deutsche Windtechnik in the Netherlands, and it creates a sound basis for further sustainable growth of the Dutch business unit."

DIF senior director of infrastructure fund manager Engel Koolhaas, who signed the contract on behalf of the owner, said: "As an independent fund manager, our company was interested in being able to plan maintenance for the wind farm with long-term foresight, transparency and manage the risks.

"This is precisely what Deutsche Windtechnik was able to offer us with the full maintenance contract we negotiated."

Image: Vestas