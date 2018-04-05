Articles Filter

Nordex storming start to 2018

Nordex secured more than 1GW of new orders in the first quarter on the back of demand in Turkey, France and Sweden.

The German manufacturer said deals were secured at nearly triple the rate of the year-ago period, when orders totalled just 368MW.

Top models were the N131/3900 and the AW132/3300.

A "recovery” in European demand accounted for more than half of the Q1 total, compared with just 83MW in the corresponding period of 2017.

Orders in the Americas accounted for the remainder led by Mexico, the US and Chile.

“The interest of our customers, particularly many large-scale customers with whom we have held close relations for many years, remains unabated,” said chief sales officer Patxi Landa.

"This shows that we are offering our customers attractive solutions.”

