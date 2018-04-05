Articles Filter

Two LOC heads better than one

RV Ahilan to serve in top role alongside Jerome Rutler

Two LOC heads better than one image 05/04/2018

Marine and engineering consultancy LOC Group has named RV Ahilan as chief executive, to serve alongside Jerome Rutler.

Ahilan (pictured), who joined LOC in February 2016, has over 30 years’ experience in maritime, oil and gas and renewable energy consulting and served as executive vice president of DNV renewables advisory division.

The new chief executive said: “We must be prepared as a business to serve our industry as it continues to evolve, and to provide support to all our clients for the successful construction and operation of shipping, energy and power assets."

LOC Group joint chief executive Jerome Rutler said: “I’m delighted that Ahilan will work alongside me to reinforce LOC Group’s outstanding levels of service and commitment to our clients."

Image: LOC Group

Tagged in:

Popular Tags

Americas Canada Company News England Europe Offshore Wind Onshore Wind Politics Scotland Solar UK USA

Other Tags

Free Trial
X

To receive the next 3 issues of reNEWS complete the form below

 Yes, I would like to receive marketing emails from reNEWS including special offers.


Please leave this field empty.