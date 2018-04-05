Two LOC heads better than one

Marine and engineering consultancy LOC Group has named RV Ahilan as chief executive, to serve alongside Jerome Rutler.

Ahilan (pictured), who joined LOC in February 2016, has over 30 years’ experience in maritime, oil and gas and renewable energy consulting and served as executive vice president of DNV renewables advisory division.

The new chief executive said: “We must be prepared as a business to serve our industry as it continues to evolve, and to provide support to all our clients for the successful construction and operation of shipping, energy and power assets."

LOC Group joint chief executive Jerome Rutler said: “I’m delighted that Ahilan will work alongside me to reinforce LOC Group’s outstanding levels of service and commitment to our clients."

Image: LOC Group