SolarReserve shines in Africa

A consortium led by SolarReserve and International Company for Power and Water (ACWA Power) has signed a 20-year power purchase agreement with South African utility Eskom for the 100MW Redstone solar thermal power project in the Northern Cape province.

The project, which is adjacent to the 75MW Lesedi and 96MW Jasper solar projects developed by SolarReserve, will have 12 hours of energy storage.

The agreement for Redstone, expected to create 4000 jobs during construction, was signed under the South African Department of Energy’s Renewable Energy Independent Power Producer Procurement Programme.

SolarReserve chief executive Kevin Smith said: “The Redstone project marks an important technology advancement for South Africa in clean, renewable power.”

Image: Lesedi project (SolarReserve)