EDF places Atlantic City bet

EDF RE has entered into a preliminary agreement with Fishermen’s Energy to acquire its 24MW Atlantic City offshore wind farm off the coast of Atlantic City, US.

The move comes in response to New Jersey governor Phil Murphy’s goal of promoting the development of 3.5GW of offshore wind.

31 Oct 2014 The project will generate skilled construction and operations jobs, positioning New Jersey’s workforce to build gigawatts of wind projects off New Jersey, EDF said.

EDF regional project development manager Doug Copeland said: “EDF RE is excited by the governor’s ambitious plans to be a leader in the offshore wind space and we are eager to work with Fishermen’s Energy to provide an immediate opportunity for New Jersey to gain the benefit of local investment, jobs, infrastructure and experience.

“The US offshore wind industry is poised for tremendous growth and we believe an early-stage project will help New Jersey develop the infrastructure to support this rapidly growing industry.”

