Articles Filter

PNE seeks €50m for newbuild

Bond to help develop 2020 European wind farm portfolio

PNE seeks €50m for newbuild image 05/04/2018

German wind developer PNE Wind plans to place a €50m corporate bond to help develop its European 2020 wind farm portfolio and to contribute to the overall growth of the company.

The bond, with an interest margin set at 4%-4.75% and to trade on the OTC market of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange, will run over a five-year term to 2 May, 2023.

Related Stories

IKB Deutsche Industriebank and MM Warburg & Co are acting as joint lead managers for the transaction.

PNE Wind chief executive Markus Lesser said: "We are in the process of establishing a new European wind farm portfolio with around 200MW by 2020.

“We are also expanding our business model and developing into a clean energy solution provider - a provider of solutions for clean energy.

“With this new orientation, we will in future also position ourselves in photovoltaics, storage technologies and power-to-gas in addition to wind power. We intend to secure the financial resources for the implementation of these strategic measures at an early stage."

Image: PNE Wind

Tagged in:

Popular Tags

Americas Canada Company News England Europe Offshore Wind Onshore Wind Politics Scotland Solar UK USA

Other Tags

Free Trial
X

To receive the next 3 issues of reNEWS complete the form below

 Yes, I would like to receive marketing emails from reNEWS including special offers.


Please leave this field empty.