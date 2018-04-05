Nations seeking clean solutions

Global renewable generation capacity rose by 167GW and reached 2179GW worldwide in 2017, according to new data.



The figures represent a yearly growth of around 8.3%, according to the International Renewable Energy Agency (Irena).



Data for the 'Renewable Capacity Statistics 2018' is collected from more than 200 countries and territories, the agency said.



The survey shows that three-quarters of new wind energy capacity was installed in five countries: China (15GW); US (6GW); Germany (6GW); UK (4GW); and India (4GW). Brazil and France also installed more than 1GW.



Asia dominated the global solar capacity expansion, with a 72GW increase – China alone accounted for a rise of 53GW.



Asia continued to account for most of the increase in bioenergy capacity while geothermal power rising by 644MW worldwide.



Irena director general Adnan Amin said: “This latest data confirms that the global energy transition continues to move forward at a fast pace, thanks to rapidly falling prices, technology improvements and an increasingly favourable policy environment.



“Renewable energy is now the solution for countries looking to support economic growth and job creation, just as it is for those seeking to limit carbon emissions, expand energy access, reduce air pollution and improve energy security.”

Image: Wind energy grew by 15GW in China (Pexels)