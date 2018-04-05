Cable link sets sail for Beatrice

Nexans has completed the manufacturing of the 220kV offshore cable for the 588MW Beatrice wind farm in the Moray Firth in Scotland.

The final section is being transported from Norway by the French company’s cable laying vessel Skagerrak and will be installed by the Nexan Capjet system.

22 Jun 2017 Nexans has also installed and tested the first of 400 kV onshore cable links and high voltage accessories at the Blackhillock substation.

The Beatrice wind farm, scheduled to be fully operational by 2019, will export energy via two offshore cables to the Moray coast. They will connect to an onshore cable system to Blackhillock substation and from there the 400 kV cables will transmit the electricity to the grid, the company said.

Nexans senior executive vice president for the subsea and land systems business group Vincent Dessale said: “The Beatrice project perfectly illustrates our capacity to deliver turnkey grid connection solutions for offshore wind farms.

“For many years Nexans has been committed to facilitating the energy transition in Europe and worldwide, and we are proud to contribute to building Scotland’s largest wind farm.”Scotland’s largest wind farm.”

Image: Skagerrak (Nexans)