John Laing finishes French build

John Laing Group has completed the construction phase of the 21.6MW Sommette wind farm in Picarde, northern France.

Engineer Natural Power helped deliver the project for the infrastructure group one month ahead of schedule.

Natural Power construction manager in France Baptiste Durand said: “Sommette wind farm is a typical French project, where Natural Power’s experts can help the project owner successfully through the construction phase, and we are delighted to have helped deliver this project ahead of schedule.”

John Laing commercial construction manager Stefan Istrate added: “Natural Power delivered a strong performance during the construction phase at Sommette, with a good quality of service, being able to manage the completion of construction and start of the operational phase more than one month in advance.”

Image: Nordex