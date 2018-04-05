US Wind to host twisted sister

Louisiana company Keystone Engineering has designed the met tower and supporting structure to be installed off Ocean City, Maryland.

US Wind will build the anemometer on the site of its proposed 32-turbine Maryland offshore wind farm some 17 miles from shore.

30 Mar 2018 Keystone will use its braced-caisson foundation concept, a forbearer of the twisted jacket already in use in Europe.

"The concept has been proven to provide additional stability in areas prone to hurricanes and can be manufactured and installed using the existing US supply chain and US offshore contractors,” said Keystone.

The company has also designed an innovative boat fendering system that employs a side-step ladder to enhance worker safety for offshore access and egress.

US Wind contractor plans to install the structure this summer.

Image: a twisted jacket met mast off the UK (Smartwind)