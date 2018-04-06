Enbridge 'to cut' Hohe See stake

Canadian company Enbridge is reportedly looking to cut its stake in the 497MW Hohe See wind project in the German North Sea.

Enbridge is seeking to sell half of the 49.9% share in the €1.8bn offshore wind farm acquired around one year ago, according to news service Bloomberg.

24 Nov 2017 Hohe See is expected to start producing power before the end of 2019. Enbridge also holds a 49.9% stake in EnBW’s 112MW Albatros project, situated next to Hohe See.

Siemens Gamesa will supply and install 87 of its 7.0-154 turbines atop monopile foundations across the two projects, which will be located some 90km north of the island of Borkum.

Image: Enbridge holds shares in projects including the 400MW Rampion wind farm off the UK (Eon)